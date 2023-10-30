ADVERTISEMENT

Fire crackers seized

October 30, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Nachiyarkovil police seized 557 kg of firecrackers stocked at a godown in Nagarasampettai near Kumbakonam on Monday.

The police received a tip-off that firecrackers were hoarded at a godown in Nagarasampettai. On inquiry, police ascertained that a stamp paper vendor, Rameshkumar of Nagarasampettai, had hired a godown near his house and hoarded the fire crackers.

When a police team went to the spot, Rameshkumar’s family members and relatives claimed that urea/fertilizers were only stocked in the godown and refused to open it for inspection by the police team.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the police opened the godown only to find firecracker bundles. All the bundles were seized and a case of hoarding firecrackers was booked against Rameshkumar and his associate, Saravanan of Valangaiman, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US