Fire crackers seized

October 30, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Nachiyarkovil police seized 557 kg of firecrackers stocked at a godown in Nagarasampettai near Kumbakonam on Monday.

The police received a tip-off that firecrackers were hoarded at a godown in Nagarasampettai. On inquiry, police ascertained that a stamp paper vendor, Rameshkumar of Nagarasampettai, had hired a godown near his house and hoarded the fire crackers.

When a police team went to the spot, Rameshkumar’s family members and relatives claimed that urea/fertilizers were only stocked in the godown and refused to open it for inspection by the police team.

However, the police opened the godown only to find firecracker bundles. All the bundles were seized and a case of hoarding firecrackers was booked against Rameshkumar and his associate, Saravanan of Valangaiman, police said.