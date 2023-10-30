HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire crackers seized

October 30, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Nachiyarkovil police seized 557 kg of firecrackers stocked at a godown in Nagarasampettai near Kumbakonam on Monday.

The police received a tip-off that firecrackers were hoarded at a godown in Nagarasampettai. On inquiry, police ascertained that a stamp paper vendor, Rameshkumar of Nagarasampettai, had hired a godown near his house and hoarded the fire crackers.

When a police team went to the spot, Rameshkumar’s family members and relatives claimed that urea/fertilizers were only stocked in the godown and refused to open it for inspection by the police team.

However, the police opened the godown only to find firecracker bundles. All the bundles were seized and a case of hoarding firecrackers was booked against Rameshkumar and his associate, Saravanan of Valangaiman, police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.