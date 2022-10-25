Fire calls on Deepavali day keep firefighters on their toes

Firefighters spraying water on a thatched hut which caught fire owing to firing of rocket at Veppur in Perambalur district on Deepavali day on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Firefighters attached to different stations in Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts were on their toes responding swiftly to fire accidents caused by bursting of crackers and firing of rockets on Deepavali day on Monday.

There was no injury or loss of life due to the fire accidents which were all categorised as “small fires”.

On the eve of Deepavali and on the day of the festival, firefighters were armed with necessary paraphernalia required to launch firefighting operations as and when they received fire calls.

A senior Fire and Rescue Services Department official said the number of calls received by different fire stations in Tiruchi district relating to fire accidents caused by bursting of crackers and firing of rockets was 11.

All the 11 calls were “small fires”, said the official, adding that fire was reported in trees and thatched huts. The maximum number of alert calls was received by the fire station in Tiruchi city. Acting swiftly, firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

On the eve of the festival, teams of firefighters, along with fire tenders, were deployed at six vantage locations in Tiruchi city. The fire tenders were deployed at Palakkarai, Main Guard gate, Singarathope, Srirangam and Tiruverumbur as a precautionary measure to reach the fire accident spot immediately. Teams were also in a state of preparedness at the fire stations to respond swiftly to fire calls.

The number of fire calls related to bursting of crackers was one each in Perambalur and Ariyalur district. In neighbouring Pudukottai district, three fire accidents, owing to firing of rockets were reported. Another official said that ahead of the festival, firefighters in the four districts had carried out awareness campaigns extensively at schools, colleges and public places driving home the message of celebrating the festival of lights safely. Pamphlets containing do’s and don’ts while bursting crackers were circulated to the public as part of awareness campaigns.