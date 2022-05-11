Fire breaks out in Tiruchi hotel

: Fire broke out in a hotel near Kohinoor Junction here on Wednesday night.

Due to timely evacuation, there was no casualty or injury. Teams of Fire and Rescue Service personnel were in action to put out the fire late into the night.

Official sources said the fire broke out around 8.30 p.m. in the fourth floor of the hotel.

Fire tenders from Tiruchi and Srirangam and water tanker lorries were pressed into service to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.