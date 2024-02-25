ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at waste material godown at Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi

February 25, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two shops selling plastic toys and aluminium material near the godown were destroyed in the fire; firefighters took about six hours to bring the fire under control

The Hindu Bureau

Thick smoke engulfed Viswas Nagar in Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi where a fire broke out on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A fire broke out in a waste material godown and spread to two nearby shops at Viswas Nagar in Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi on Sunday afternoon.

Sources in the Fire and Rescue Services Department said they received an alert around 1.30 p.m., that a fire broke out in the godown. The fire spread to nearby shops selling plastic toys and aluminium material. Following the fire, thick smoke engulfed the area and the material stored in the godown and shops were destroyed.

Around 50 firefighters and four fire tenders from Cantonment, Srirangam, and Navalpattu rushed to the spot. They took about six hours to bring the fire under control. Burning waste in an open ground near the shops was suspected to be the reason for the fire.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fire

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US