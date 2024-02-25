GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire breaks out at waste material godown at Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi

Two shops selling plastic toys and aluminium material near the godown were destroyed in the fire; firefighters took about six hours to bring the fire under control

February 25, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Thick smoke engulfed Viswas Nagar in Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi where a fire broke out on Sunday.

Thick smoke engulfed Viswas Nagar in Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi where a fire broke out on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A fire broke out in a waste material godown and spread to two nearby shops at Viswas Nagar in Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi on Sunday afternoon.

Sources in the Fire and Rescue Services Department said they received an alert around 1.30 p.m., that a fire broke out in the godown. The fire spread to nearby shops selling plastic toys and aluminium material. Following the fire, thick smoke engulfed the area and the material stored in the godown and shops were destroyed.

Around 50 firefighters and four fire tenders from Cantonment, Srirangam, and Navalpattu rushed to the spot. They took about six hours to bring the fire under control. Burning waste in an open ground near the shops was suspected to be the reason for the fire.

