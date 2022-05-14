Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Pudukottai

A godown stocked with plastic materials at Aranthangi in the Pudukottai district was destroyed in a fire accident on Saturday.

The fire broke out at around 9:00 am. Fire and Rescue Service officials rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after an hour. However, there were no injuries and only plastic materials were destroyed in the incident.

The fire appeared to have extended to the municipal waste dump yard, but it was immediately put out.