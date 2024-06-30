Fire breaks out at garbage dump in Karur

A fire broke out at the Karur Corporation’s garbage dump yard at Arasu Colony on the Vangal Road on Sunday.

The fire first started on a mound of garbage in the afternoon and soon spread to neighbouring mounds. The area was engulfed in dense cloud of smoke. Based on an alert by local people, the Corporation officials rushed to the spot. The Fire and Rescue Services deputed fire engines from Karur station to bring the blaze under control.

The reason for the fire was not known. Since the fire spread to almost all mounds of garbage, it would take several hours to put it out completely, said sources.

