ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at garbage dump in Karur

Published - June 30, 2024 08:12 pm IST - KARUR

Fire first started on a mound of garbage in the afternoon and soon spread to other spots; the area was engulfed in a cloud of thick smoke before Fire and Rescue services brought the situation under control

The Hindu Bureau

Burning garbage at Arasu Colony near Karur on Sunday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A fire broke out at the Karur Corporation’s garbage dump yard at Arasu Colony on the Vangal Road on Sunday.

The fire first started on a mound of garbage in the afternoon and soon spread to neighbouring mounds. The area was engulfed in dense cloud of smoke. Based on an alert by local people, the Corporation officials rushed to the spot. The Fire and Rescue Services deputed fire engines from Karur station to bring the blaze under control.

The reason for the fire was not known. Since the fire spread to almost all mounds of garbage, it would take several hours to put it out completely, said sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fire

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US