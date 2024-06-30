GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out at garbage dump in Karur

Fire first started on a mound of garbage in the afternoon and soon spread to other spots; the area was engulfed in a cloud of thick smoke before Fire and Rescue services brought the situation under control

Published - June 30, 2024 08:12 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau
Burning garbage at Arasu Colony near Karur on Sunday

Burning garbage at Arasu Colony near Karur on Sunday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A fire broke out at the Karur Corporation’s garbage dump yard at Arasu Colony on the Vangal Road on Sunday.

The fire first started on a mound of garbage in the afternoon and soon spread to neighbouring mounds. The area was engulfed in dense cloud of smoke. Based on an alert by local people, the Corporation officials rushed to the spot. The Fire and Rescue Services deputed fire engines from Karur station to bring the blaze under control.

The reason for the fire was not known. Since the fire spread to almost all mounds of garbage, it would take several hours to put it out completely, said sources.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.