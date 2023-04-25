ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at foothills of Sittanavasal

April 25, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Fire broke out in a bushy area at the foothills of Sittanavasal, a major tourist spot in Pudukottai district, on Monday evening.

Firefighters received the call around 7.15 p.m. and a team was immediately dispatched from SIPCOT fire station to the spot. As the fire began to spread rapidly due to windy conditions at the time, another firefighting team from Illupur station was also sent to the spot. 

Dry leaves, dry grass and other materials at the foothills had caught fire, which began to spread due to wind, said E. Banupriya, District Fire Officer, Pudukottai.

After battling for nearly two hours, the fire was completely put out around 9.30 p.m. There was no damage and no injuries to any one, she added.

