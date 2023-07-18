HamberMenu
Fire breaks out at Ariyamangalam dump yard

July 18, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out at the Corporation garbage dump yard at Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi on Tuesday, triggering a dense cloud of white smoke.

The fire was noticed on a mound of garbage near Ambikapuram road in the afternoon and spread to neighbouring mounds. The area was soon engulfed in a dense cloud of white smoke. Based on an alert by locals, the Corporation officials rushed to the spot.

The Fire and Rescue Services Department deputed four tanker lorries from Cantonment and Navalpattu fire stations to bring the fire under control. Initial investigation revealed that a resident had burnt a stock of firewood nearby, which led to the spread of fire in the dump yard, said official sources and added that the civic body would file a complaint at the Ariyamangalam police station.

