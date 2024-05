May 05, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An overnight fire the Thathaiyangarpet Block Education Office was put off by fire officers early Sunday. The blaze reportedly damaged documents related to serving and former teachers and records of institutions covered under Thathaiyangarpet Block. Locals observed the fire on early Sunday and informed the Fire department. Thathaiyangarpet police have filed a case and started investigation.

