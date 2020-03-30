Fire at STC depot

A State Transport Corporation bus stationed inside the depot in Pudukottai Town was gutted in a fire that broke out on Monday morning.

Fire fighters said they received a call at around 10.30 a.m. regarding the fire inside the depot following which a team led by the District Fire Officer S. Chezhian rushed to the spot.

A water tanker was also pressed into service to put out the raging flames. Mr. Chezhian said it took about an hour for the fire fighting team to completely put out the fire.

The depot situated close to the Pudukottai bus stand had 54 buses stationed inside, of which one of them suddenly caught fire.

Police sources said the front wind-shield of four buses stationed were found damaged due to heat. Damage was also noticed in the rear side of another bus. Scientific Assistants and police personnel inspected the scene and conducted inquiries at the depot.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.