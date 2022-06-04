Fire at dump yard spreads to forest
A fire that broke out in the dump yard near the railway track at Needamangalam spread to kurunkadu, a dense native forest developed by Green Needa, on Saturday.
Miscreants are suspected to have set garbage on fire at the dump yard and the flames spread to the nearby forest. As the small trees started burning, locals and sanitary workers tried to douse the flames. Later, fire services personnel completely put out the fire in an an hour, sources said.
