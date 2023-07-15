Fire and Rescue Services conduct mock drills on fire safety

July 15, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Fire and Rescue Services Department organised awareness drills across the district on fire safety and urged the students to learn swimming to meet emergency situations.

According to a press release, as a part of the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the Department of Fire and Rescue Services have been conducting fire safety awareness programmes at schools, colleges, temples, industries, commercial complexes, and places where people gather in large numbers.

Based on the directions of C. Kalyanakumar, Deputy Director of Fire and Rescue Services, Central Zone, the 10 fire stations in Tiruchi district have scheduled to organise awareness programmes on fire safety across the district.

G. Anusuya, District Officer, said school and college students who venture into water bodies to take a bath, die because of the lack of swimming practice. She advised the students to learn to swim. On Friday, a fire safety mock drill was conducted at Kauvery Hospital in Thennur.