Finless porpoise entangled in fishing net, rescued and released into sea

An Indo Pacific Finless Porpoise, a rare marine mammal which got entangled in a fishing net near Kollukadu coastal village in neighbouring Thanjavur district on Saturday, was rescued and released into the sea.

A group of four fishermen ventured into the sea on Saturday and had cast the net for fishing. A Forest Department official said the fishermen noticed the marine mammal having got entangled in their net. The fishermen rescued the mammal and released it back into the sea. The Indo Pacific Finless Porpoise has been listed as “vulnerable” in IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

