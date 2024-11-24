ADVERTISEMENT

Finless porpoise entangled in fishing net, rescued and released into sea

Published - November 24, 2024 08:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An Indo Pacific Finless Porpoise, a rare marine mammal which got entangled in a fishing net near Kollukadu coastal village in neighbouring Thanjavur district on Saturday, was rescued and released into the sea.

A group of four fishermen ventured into the sea on Saturday and had cast the net for fishing. A Forest Department official said the fishermen noticed the marine mammal having got entangled in their net.  The fishermen rescued the mammal and released it back into the sea. The Indo Pacific Finless Porpoise has been listed as “vulnerable” in IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / wildlife

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US