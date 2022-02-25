Fine Arts students stage a demonstration

Students of Government Fine Arts College, Kumbakonam staged a demonstration on Friday demanding the immediate replacement of old buildings in the college.

According to sources, the college functions in the buildings constructed four decades ago and have weakened. On Friday morning the cement plastering on the ceiling in a classroom peeled off and fell down.

Incidentally, no one was injured. The students walked out of their classes and staged a demonstration near the institution demanding immediate reconstruction of all the buildings on the college premises.

They withdrew their protest after the college authorities assured them that necessary action would be initiated soon.