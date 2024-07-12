ADVERTISEMENT

Find a lasting solution to fishermen issue, Mutharasan urges Centre

Updated - July 12, 2024 09:53 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 09:34 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India’s Tamil Nadu State Secretary, R. Mutharasan, has appealed to the Centre to find a lasting solution to the issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen becoming the target of Sri Lankan Navy.

Talking to reporters at Thiruthuraipoondi on Friday, he alleged that the Centre accords step-motherly treatment to the problem faced by the Tamil Nadu fishermen in the sea. Although Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had written to the Centre to find a lasting solution, the Centre remained inactive.

Regarding the Cauvery water issue, the CPI leader wanted the Centre to take steps to ensure smooth water sharing between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu without affecting each ones interest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US