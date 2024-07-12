Find a lasting solution to fishermen issue, Mutharasan urges Centre

The Communist Party of India’s Tamil Nadu State Secretary, R. Mutharasan, has appealed to the Centre to find a lasting solution to the issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen becoming the target of Sri Lankan Navy.

Talking to reporters at Thiruthuraipoondi on Friday, he alleged that the Centre accords step-motherly treatment to the problem faced by the Tamil Nadu fishermen in the sea. Although Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had written to the Centre to find a lasting solution, the Centre remained inactive.

Regarding the Cauvery water issue, the CPI leader wanted the Centre to take steps to ensure smooth water sharing between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu without affecting each ones interest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.