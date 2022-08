Financier murdered

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT A financier of Therkupoigainallur was reportedly murdered by a gang on Thursday. Manoharan, 40, was at his office when unidentified persons who had come in three motorcycles hacked him with sharp weapons. Manoharan was declared brought dead to Nagapattinam Government Hospital. ADVERTISEMENT Velankanni police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT