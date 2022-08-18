Financier murdered
A financier of Therkupoigainallur was reportedly murdered by a gang on Thursday.
Manoharan, 40, was at his office when unidentified persons who had come in three motorcycles hacked him with sharp weapons.
Manoharan was declared brought dead to Nagapattinam Government Hospital.
Velankanni police have registered a case.
