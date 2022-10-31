Financial burden only partially eased for BDU after government’s fund allotment for guest lecturers

There has only been a partial easing of financial burden for Bharathidasan University in the wake of allocation of funds by the Ministry of Higher Education for payment of salary for guest lecturers of the 10 erstwhile constituent colleges.

The communication issued by the Directorate of Collegiate Education indicates that the Department of Higher Education will meet only the remuneration of a specific number of teachers in each of the 10 constituent units that were converted into governnment arts and science colleges in two phases.

Out of over 550 guest lecturers, the salary expenditure of only 401 among them has been covered as per the communication.

The funds allocation has been made on the basis of ₹ 20,000 monthly salary for a guest lecturer.

Accordingly ₹5.8 lakh has been allocated for the government arts and science college in Perambalur, ₹6 lakh for Lalgudi college, ₹5 lakh for Aranthangi college, ₹8 lakh for Nannilam college, ₹6 lakh for Thiruthuraipoondi college, ₹8.2 lakh for Vedaranyam college, ₹7.2 lakh for Nagapattinam college, ₹18.4 lakh for Orathanadu college, ₹9 lakh for Veppur college and ₹6.6 lakh for the government arts and science college in Srirangam.

The guest lecturers have been given to understand that the funds allocation for salary payment for guest lecturers is only for three months.

In the meantime, the regular vacancies in the government colleges are to filled through the Teachers’ Recruitment Board.

Those among the guest lecturers who do not have the qualifications stipulated by the University Grants Commission have a definite cause for worry, a principal of one among the government arts and science college said.