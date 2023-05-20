Finance Minister criticises RBI’s move to withdraw ₹2000 notes

May 20, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should have consulted with the State governments about the withdrawal of ₹2000 notes, said Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Pudukottai, he criticised the RBI for not consulting with the State governments and the stakeholders while taking important decisions related to the financial sector. “In the opinion of the Tamil Nadu government, the RBI should have consulted with the States before announcing the decision. It is necessary to consult with the relevant department while taking a decision, even if such a decision is to be taken in the future,” he said.

He recalled that the demonetisation move of 2016, which severely impacted the Indian economy, had been opposed by the DMK.

The RBI on Friday announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes from circulation in the country and directed banks to stop issuing them with immediate effect. However, the RBI has given time till September 30 to deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.