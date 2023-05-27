Final proposal on Cauvery river rejuvenation project gains pace

May 27, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Water Resources Department in Mayiladuthurai district has stepped up its efforts to chalk out the final draft of the proposal to rejuvenate Cauvery river under the Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery scheme.

The State government mooted the scheme a few years ago with an aim to rejuvenate the Cauvery river by improving the sewerage infrastructure and developing the riverfront. Untreated sewage, particularly from areas that are thickly populated along the river course, is directly discharged into the river. This situation creates pollution of river water and poses a threat to aquatic life and further pollutes the groundwater in the nearby localities.

To tackle this problem and to prevent the direct discharge of sewage into the river, the scheme proposes the installation of sewage treatment plants in various places along the course of Cauvery river, its tributaries and distributaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has planned to form a committee at the district level to check for sewage disposal into the river. The Committee will also identify a few open-air crematoriums on the banks of the river channels to be converted into electrical crematoriums, said an official, adding that public bathing facilities and ghats will be constructed on the banks of the river near temples to facilitate devotees.

The committee will also be tasked to survey and identify encroachments along the banks of the river. After the removal of encroachments, native tree species will be planted on the banks to strengthen the bund. Damaged water regulators in the river will be identified and repaired under the scheme. In coordination with the Forest Department, mangrove and palm tree saplings will be planted in a few areas along the 41 km-long coastline, said the official.

Steps are under way to draft the final proposal to implement the scheme from Tiruchi to the tail-end of the river at Poompuhar and the works will begin soon after the approval of the government, the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.