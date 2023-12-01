Final Location Survey completed for doubling of Villupuram-Thanjavur mainline railway track

December 01, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Final Location Survey for track doubling of the over 190-km Villupuram-Thanjavur mainline section falling under the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division has been completed.

A written reply to this effect was given to Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) members A. Giri and S. Kannan by the Tiruchi railway divisional authorities. Both DRUCC members had sought an update on the status of track doubling of the Villupuram-Thanjavur single line stretch during the DRUCC meeting held in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Responding to a question from Mr. Giri and Mr. Kannan, the divisional railway authorities conveyed to them that the Internal Rate of Return for track doubling of the mainline section was under preparation. The Villupuram-Thanjavur broad gauge section is one of the oldest railway lines in Tamil Nadu connecting important religious towns of Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Vaitheeswaran Koil, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam.

The stretch, which was converted from metre gauge to broad gauge, has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of trains and passenger movement over the years. With the passenger train traffic in the section reaching a saturation point, users’ association have been consistently urging the railways to take up doubling of the electrified section, said Mr. Giri, who is the secretary of the Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association.

Several long-distance trains such as Mannargudi-Bhagat Ki Kothi, Rameswaram-Ayodhya, Rameswaram-Banaras, Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru, Secunderabad-Ramanathapuram, Mannargudi-Tirupati and Karaikal-Mumbai expresses pass through this section. In addition to these, short distance trains from Tiruchi to Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai run on the line.

The stretch serves as the main feeder line for branch lines, including Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur via Peralam, Cuddalore Port Junction-Vriddhachalam, Villupuram-Puducherry and Villupuram-Katpadi sections. Being a passenger-centric stretch, trains operated through the mainline section have been recording good occupancy, Mr. Giri said. Movement of coal from the Karaikal port to Puduchatram and transportation of foodgrains and agricultural inputs through freight trains take place regularly on this section.

In the absence of double track, persistent demands from travellers for introduction of new trains and extension of trains on the mainline section was yet to be fulfilled. Nearly 50 crossings of trains take place in this section daily, Mr. Giri said.

Taking all these factors into consideration, the railways should fast-track the approval for the track doubling project which would not only lead to introduction of new services to cope with the rising demand but generate more revenue and ensure speedy movement of trains as well, said Mr. Giri.

