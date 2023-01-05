Final electoral rolls released in central districts

January 05, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KARUR

The voter strength in Karur district, with four Assembly constituencies, has registered a marginal increase by 1,410 following the summary revision of electoral rolls carried out with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date.

As per the final electoral rolls released by Collector T. Prabhushankar here on Thursday, the district had 8,94, 345 voters including 4,63,976 women, 4,30,275 men and 94 transgenders. The draft electoral rolls, released in November last year, had 8,92,935 voters. Karur constituency was the largest in terms of voter strength in the district with 2,41,071 electors. Kulithalai had 2,26,693 voters, Krishnarayapuram 2,13,326 and Aravakurichi 2,13,255 voters.

Pudukottai

The total electorate of Pudukottai district stood at 13,42,027 as per the final electoral roll released here on Thursday after the special summary revision, carried out with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date.

The total number of male voters was 6,62,655 and women electorate 6,79,306. The district had 66 transgenders.

District Collector Kavitha Ramu, who is also the District Election Officer, released the final electoral roll at the Collectorate on Thursday in the presence of representatives of various political parties. The district accounts for a total number of 1,559 polling stations and 941 designated locations including 856 in rural areas, an official release said.

Nagapattinam

The three Assembly constituencies in Nagapattinam district had 5,58,930 voters of which 2,86,258 were women, 2,72,650 men and 22 transgenders. Nagapattinam constituency had 1,92,790 voters, Keezhvelur 1,75,128 and Vedaranyam 1,91, 012 voters. District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj, who released the final rolls, said applications for inclusions, deletions and corrections can continue to be filed at the respective Taluk offices or online at: www.nvsp.in

Mayiladuthurai

The total electorate of Mayiladuthurai district, with three Assembly segments, stood at 7,64,140 including 3,76,828 men, 3,87,292 women and 20 transgenders. The Sirkazhi (Res) constituency had 2,53,504 voters, Mayiladuthurai 2,36,984 and Poompuhar 2,73,652 voters. Collector R.Lalltha, while releasing the rolls, said the district had 860 polling stations.

Ariyalur

The voter strength in Ariyalur district, with two Assembly segments, stood at 5,14,738 voters including 2,56,691 men, 2,58,032 women and 15 transgenders, Collector P. Ramana Sarasawathi said releasing the final rolls. While Ariyalur constituency had 2,57,454 voters, Jayamkondam had 2,57,284 voters.

Perambalur

District Collector Sri Venkada Priya released the electoral roll in the presence of representatives of various political parties. As per the final electoral roll the total number of electorates in the district is 5,75,863. The number of male voters is 2,82,021 and the total number of women voters is 2,93,832. The number of voters in the third gender category is 10. The district has two Assembly constituencies: Perambalur and Kunnam with the number of polling stations being 652, an official release said.