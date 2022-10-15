Film festival brings world cinema to Pudukottai

ADVERTISEMENT

Cinema lovers and those hoping to make their mark in world of movies have been flocking to the five-day international film festival organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association (TNPWAA) in Pudukottai this week.

Featuring 23 films from 11 countries, the event, in its seventh edition, is being held at West Theatre, with organisers reporting full-houses for most shows. “Though we were apprehensive about selecting Pudukottai at first, we have been surprised to see the interest generated by foreign films among viewers here. From students to mature audiences, everyone is enjoying the exposure to world cinema. We may bring other events like this more often to the town,” Stalin Saravanan, district secretary, TNPWAA, told The Hindu.

Mr. Saravanan said that passes for the film festival (priced at ₹1,000 for the five days) had been completely sold out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival was inaugurated on Friday in the presence of Pudukkottai Collector Kavitha Ramu, writer Adhavan Deetchanya, director Sasi, poet Pudhumai Pithan, TNPWAA vice-president actress Rohini and district president Rasi Panneerselvan, among others. The Tamil film, Koozhangal, directed by P.S. Vinothraj, began the festival’s screening schedule.

On Saturday, the films included Marathi film The Disciple, British movie Sorry, We Missed You, Gabo’ (Colombia), The Father (France), and Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia).

Director Bramha and writer Udayashankar participated in panel discussions between film industry professionals and literary figures that are being held on the sidelines of the festival.

Among the foreign films in Sunday’s line-up are Jean-Luc Godard’s 1960 French classic Breathless, Ukrainian film Reflection and Iranian movie There is No Evil directed by Mohamed Rassoulof.

Polish film I Never Cry and the Chinese documentary Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue are also part of the festival’s offerings later in the week.

All the world cinema selections have English subtitles.

Shows are scheduled at 9.30 a.m., 12 noon, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The film festival will conclude on October 18.