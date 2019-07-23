Film director appears in court

Film director Pa.Ranjith, who has been booked for defaming Raja Raja Chola, appeared at the Judicial Magistrate Court, Kumbakonam, on Tuesday to fulfill the conditions of the anticipatory bail granted to him by Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

The court after taking on record the two sureties presented by Ranjith directed him to appear at Thirupanandal Police Station at 10.30 a.m. for three days starting from July 24 and sign the compliance record note.

Thirupanandal police have booked a case against Ranjith for making derogatory remarks against the emperor at a meeting at Thirupanandal on June 5. Fearing arrest, the film director approached the court and obtained anticipatory bail.