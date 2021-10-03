‘Fill vacancies in Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools’

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Postgraduate Teachers Association (TNDA PGTA) has demanded that vacancies in Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools be filled before reopening them.

Heads of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools put forth this demand at a meeting here. Addressing the media, they said that the officers in the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department should be appointed, matching their qualifications.

In line with the announcement made by the Tamil Nadu government that a transparent monitoring system would be created for schools, the District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer has been appointed as the monitoring officer for Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools. However, the officers are not qualified to inspect, they said. “As of now, the officers do not require a B.Ed. We oppose this move and suggest that either someone with necessary educational qualifications or seniority in the department be appointed,” M. Selvakumar, district president, TNGA PGTA, said. A Chief Education Officer specifically for Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools must be appointed.

The members also sought CM’s intervention in filling up vacancies in the department that should include a posting of an Assistant Director. The School Education Department announced that 2,027 vacancies would be filled. However, there is no mention of strengthening manpower in the Adi Dravida Welfare Schools where 112 teaching vacancies exist, Mr. Selvakumar said.

The association also called for instituting an award recognising the efforts made by teachers at the Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools and name it after Dr. Ambedkar, similar to the ones awarded by the School Education Department to appreciate and motivate the teachers.