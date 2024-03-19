Filing of nominations begins today

March 19, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

With filing of nominations for the Parliamentary elections set to begin in the district on Wednesday, election authorities in central region are making the necessary arrangements.

Tiruchi constituency comprises Tiruchi West, Tiruchi East, Tiruverumbur, Gandharvakottai and Pudukottai Assembly segments. M. Pradeep Kumar, Tiruchi Collector, who is also the District Election Officer, has been designated as the Returning Officer for the constituency. Assistant Returning Officers have been designated for each of the five Assembly segments.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the Collector Office here, where most of the candidates are expected to file the nomination papers before the Returning Officer. Marking have been made on the road leading to the Collector Office to restrict those accompanying the candidates for filing nominations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that candidates could file the nomination papers before him at the Collector Office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Only five persons including the candidate, could be allowed while filing nominations. Other persons, who accompanied the candidate, would be allowed only up to 100 metres from the office of the Returning Officer.

Nominations would be allowed up to March 27. Scrutiny of nominations would take place the next day, and March 30 would be the last day for withdrawing nominations. Elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure strict implementation of the model code of conduct while filing nominations. Political parties and candidates had been asked to follow the model code of conduct. Tight security would be in place.

The Election Commission appointed two Expenditure Observers for Tiruchi constituency. Both of them had arrived in Tiruchi. The would closely monitor the expenses being incurred by the candidates and political parties. They would also check the cash, materials and gifts seized by the flying squads and static surveillance teams, he said.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar participated in a voters awareness programme at Shrimati Indira Gandhi College and administered pledge to the students on the need for exercising their voting right.

Karur

Elaborate arrangements have been made in Karur for the filing of nominations. Karur Collector M. Thangavel will be the Returning Officer of Karur constituency, which comprises Karur, Krishnarayapuram and Aravakurichi Assembly segments in Karur district, Manapparai Assembly segment in Tiruchi district and Viralimalai Assembly segment in Pudukottai district.

Mr. Thangavel said only three vehicles of candidates would be allowed within a 100-metre radius of Returning Officer at the Collector’s office. Four persons could accompany the candidates while filing nominations. Candidates could file nominations up to March 27 except on holidays. Candidates should file Form-26 (affidavit) along with nomination papers. All columns should be filled up.

Ariyalur

Collector of Ariyalur Annie Mary Swarna will be the Returning Officer for Chidambaram constituency, which comprises Ariyalur and Jayamkondam Assembly segments in Ariyalur district, Kunnam in Perambalur district and Chidambaram, Kattumannarkoil and Bhuvanagiri segments in Cuddalore district. Ms. Swarna said elaborate arrangements were being made to ensure the model code of conduct.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.