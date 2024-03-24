ADVERTISEMENT

Fight between brothers turns deadly at Thirukkuvalai

March 24, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A verbal quarrel between two siblings escalated into a clash in which one of them was murdered at Thirukkuvalai on Saturday. S. Santhiyagu, 45, had consumed alcohol and asked money from his elder brother S. Arokiasamy, 54. Annoyed by his behaviour, Arokiyasamy scolded him. This led to a fight between the two when Arokiyasamy hit Santhiyagu with a gardening tool. The Thirukkuvalai police arrested Arokiasamy on murder charge. Santhiyagu’s body was sent to Nagapattinam GH for post-mortem.

