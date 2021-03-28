Tiruchirapalli

Fifteen more test positive in Thanjavur college

Fifteen more students tested positive in yet another college in Thanjavur district on Sunday, indicating a continuing trend of clusters surfacing in educational institutions in the district. The students, belonging to R.V.S. Agricultural College in Budalur, tested positive for the viral infection after several students across the district were subject to RT-PCR tests following the emergence of various clusters. This is the fifth cluster among colleges in the district.

Senior health officials said that so far 280 students have tested positive among various schools and colleges across Thanjavur district. However, most are asymptomatic and were discharged on the third or fourth day, they added. As of Sunday, 122 of the 280 patients had returned from hospital to be in home quarantine.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2021 8:04:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/fifteen-more-test-positive-in-thanjavur-college/article34184197.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY