FIEO keen to transform banana cultivators into exporters

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) is planning to see through a technology infusion into the processes of cultivation of the ‘poovan’ variety of banana and manufacture of export-oriented by-products for improving returns to farmers in Tiruchi region.

Established by the Union Ministry of Commerce, the FIEO had recently conducted a skill development programme for export of banana from Tiruchi.

“The feedback we got from farmers is that the agro-climatic condition in the region best suits the ‘poovan’ variety of banana. But, since it has very poor shelf life, the post-harvest wastage is to the extent of 35%. Hence, our emphasis will be on manufacture of value-added products like banana powder for which there is a huge export market,” K. Unnikrishnan, Deputy Director General - Southern Region, FIEO, Chennai, said..

The FIEO had teamed up with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), District Industries Centre, and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade to provide insights into making banana exportable to overseas markets, certification, quality standard requirements, value addition and marketing, to help the producers and FPOs to get better price realisation.

Farmers who also interacted with faculty of ICAR - National Research Centre for Banana and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, were sensitised to judicial use of fertilisers.

The emphasis in future will be on scientific cultivation, post-harvest handling, processing, and marketing the processed products, including fibres for textiles and handicrafts, to overseas destinations, Mr. Unnikrishnan said.