Field-level workers made scapegoat for weight loss of paddy at procurement centres, says AITUC

March 01, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The AITUC has alleged that field-level employees of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation involved in the paddy procurement were being made scapegoats for the “misdeeds” of others and were made to remit ₹31.56 crore as “compensation towards weight loss” in paddy procurement during 2021-23 period.

In a statement here on Friday, union State General Secretary C. Chandrakumar attributed the delay in the movement of procured paddy from the direct purchase centres/temporary godown as the prime reason for weight loss. Such being the case, blaming and holding the DPC field employees responsible for it and forcing them to pay for the weight loss was unethical.

While calling upon the DPC employees to procure paddy at the correct weight of 40.600 kg per bag and desist from yielding to the pressure of officials, Mr. Chandrakumar urged the officials to ensure speedy movement of paddy bags from DPCs or temporary storage facilities to avoid weight loss and take steps to relieve the field staff from the burden of bribing the crew of goods carriers to shift paddy bags from the DPCs/storage facilities.

Mr. Chandrakumar said that even now around 25 lakh paddy bags in Tiruvarur, 15 lakh in Mayiladuthurai, 12 lakh in Nagapattinam, and 11 lakh in Thanjavur district were lying in the open at various places waiting to be lifted to permanent storage points or hulling centres.