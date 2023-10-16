Field-level police personnel in Perambalur district undergo training in various aspects of policing for speedy disposal of cases

October 16, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Field-level police personnel of different ranks attached to various police stations in Perambalur district are being imparted training in various aspects connected with policing to ensure that routine works were not affected at the stations in the absence of any official, enable early filing of charge-sheet in cases which were in the languishing in the under investigation stage and quicker disposal of cases to render justice to the victims.

The ongoing training is on computer operations and crime and criminal tracking network and systems, record maintenance, case diary file writing, those related to court works and on investigation. It is being imparted in batches to personnel in the ranks of Grade -II constable, head constable, special sub-inspector (SSI) and sub-inspector (SI), said police sources.

The Perambalur district police consist of a total number of eight police stations with the number of personnel imparted training being around 150 personnel at the respective sub divisions. Computer training is being imparted to personnel in the ranks of Grade - II constable, head constable and SSIs, while in respect of case diary file writing the training is being provided to head constables and SSIs. As for record maintenance, the training is under way for Grade- II constables, head constables, SSIs and sub-inspectors of police. Training and the one on court-related works are for head constables and SSIs and SIs.

The sources said court-related works include serving of summons, protection of witnesses and execution of warrants besides keeping the superior officers updated on the progress of the case. Training in investigation aspect pertains to simple cases including simple accidents besides on special and local laws. The training is being imparted in batches for the field-level personnel by the superior officers at the sub division without affecting the day-to-day schedule at the police stations.

The whole objective behind this training on various aspects is to ensure that routine works at the stations are not affected at no cost in the absence of any police personnel besides to enable early filing of charge-sheet for speedy disposal of cases in order to render justice to the victims, said the Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, C. Shyamala Devi. The objective is also to make police personnel at station level computer literate and make them prepared to carry out all types of works at station level to reduce time delay, the SP added.

