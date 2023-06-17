Field-level police officers of Tiruchi City equipped with tablet computers

June 17, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - TIRUCHI

Field-level police officers in the ranks of Inspector and Sub Inspector serving in 10 police stations under the Tiruchi City Police limits have been equipped with tablet computers for use in their day-to-day official functioning.

The portable devices have been provided with the aim of putting in place a digital system to administer and monitor the e-beat system using technology.

Thirty tablet computers were provided to the officers and to the Station Writers of the police station concerned by the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi M. Sathiya Priya at the City Police Office here recently. The devices procured at a cost of ₹9 lakh were given to the officers on the instruction of the Chief Minister as part of modernisation of the police force.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tabs have been provided to enable Inspectors and Sub Inspectors, investigating cases, to feed and store a host of information such as issue of summons, warrants, complaints from public, information pertaining to cases being handled by them, store video and audio recordings, photographs of offenders and uploading and downloading files relating to cases handled by them.

Besides these, the devices have been given to help officers in enquiring suspects while carrying out regular patrol duty, check suspect vehicles and in checking houses where senior citizens stayed alone. The devices have been provided with the view to using technology while discharging their day-to-day duties and to administer and monitor patrol duties as well as the e-beat system which has already been put in place through the Smart Kavalar App, a police press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.