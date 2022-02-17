Field day to popularise new paddy variety held in Tiruchi village

Farmers inspect a new variety of paddy crop at a field at Sembarai in Tiruchi.

ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sirugamani, conducted a front line demonstration at Sembarai village in Lalgudi block of the district on Wednesday to popularise TRY 4 paddy variety introduced by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).

The new variety is suited for sodic soil conditions and can help farmers get better yield in paddy. TRY 4 variety has an average grain yield of 5,730 kg per hectare with high milling percentage (68.1) and high head rice recovery (57.2%). The variety is resistant to pests and diseases such as leaf folder, stem borer, gall midge, blast and brown spot.

In an attempt to popularise the variety among farmers, a field day was conducted at the agricultural land of R. Gnanavel in Sembarai.

Mr. Gnanavel, who expects an yield of around 3,600 kg per acre, shared his experiences in raising the variety.

P. Masilamani, Dean, Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute, inaugurated the field day and highlighted the special features of TRY 4 variety and importance of seed production.

M. Murugesan, Joint Director of Agriculture, Tiruchi, P. Jeyaprakash, Head, Plant Breading and Genetics, ADAC&RI, V. Lakshmanasamy, Deputy Director of Agriculture (State Scheme), Tiruchi, V. Arivazhagan and R. Sugumar, Assistant Directors of Agriculture, and other officials participated.

Meanwhile, a team of officials of Agriculture Department, including Mr. Murugesan, inspected a field of TRY 5, a short-duration variety for kuruvai/navarai seasons suitable for sodic soils released by TNAU this year, on ADAC&RI campus on Thursday.

Mr. Masilamani told the officials that the crop had grown impressively and explained its salient features. The variety had an average grain yield of 5,100 kg a hectare. There was a 12.64% increase in grain yield over TRY 2 variety.

Mr. Jeyaprakash said the cooked rice of the variety was non-sticky, soft and with good flavour and aroma.