January 24, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Village panchayat presidents have been directed to conduct grama sabha meetings on January 26 in Tiruvarur district without any discrimination on the basis of caste or sex.

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan, in a communication to the village heads, urged them to ensure conduct of the meeting in a cordial atmosphere, for discussing and adopting resolutions pertaining to infrastructure and socio-economic development and other aspects of public welfare.