August 21, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Kumbakonam Corporation has directed pet owners to obtain licence for rearing domesticated animals in the town.

In a press release, Commissioner Lakshmanan has directed pet owners to apply for licence under the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Rules, 2023 by remitting ₹2500 per animal. Failing which legal action would be initiated against the owners of pets, he said and added that allowing domesticated animals to wander on the streets would also attract legal proceedings.

