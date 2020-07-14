Fiat to kin of women local body leaders

14 July 2020 17:54 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

The Pudukottai district administration on Tuesday has cautioned husbands and relatives of elected women local body representatives against taking part in local body activities as proxies.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari in a press release issued here said husbands or close relatives of women panchayat presidents should desist from taking part in review meetings, gram sabha and panchayat meetings instead of women panchayat presidents.

Advertising

Advertising

The Collector said the State government through an order issued in May 2016 and as per The Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994 had advised women local body representatives elected to panchayat, panchayat unions and district panchayat to act independently and effectively using the powers vested with them.

Any complaints in this regard could be conveyed to the Collectorate toll-free number 1800-425-9013 or to the number 04322-222171.