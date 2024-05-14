Fewer students apply for hotel management and catering studies in Tiruchi

Despite a resurgence in the hospitality sector after the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of students from Tiruchi applying for Hotel Management and Catering Technology courses in private institutions is not keeping up with the demand for fresh talent, industry players have said.

Students need to be made aware of the potential of the course in sectors outside the hotel industry, said J. Prince Antony, vice-principal, Institute of Hotel Management, SRM Institute of Science and Technology.

“At least 80% of openings for graduates can be found outside the hotel industry such as in cruise lines, hospitals, and software companies that maintain hospitality managers. Our students are sent to clients in Gulf and European countries as part of their internship, which helps them decide their future options,” Mr. Antony told The Hindu.

Approximately 60% of the new year’s admissions quota has been filled up, and the remainder would be known in a few weeks, he added.

At the State Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (SIHMCT) in Thuvakudi, 90 seats are on offer for the B.Sc Hospitality and Hotel Administration, while the number has been increased from 90 to 120 for Diploma in Food Production due to student demand.

“We ensure our graduates have multiple job offers when they leave the institution. Though there was a drop due to the pandemic, in the ensuing years, the hospitality sector was among the first to adapt to new spectrums such as cloud kitchens and online food merchandising,” said SIHMCT principal Sridhar Pennugonda.

Many observers say that student expectations from the industry have changed, and that more women should be encouraged to join the sector.

“We are getting many enquiries, but it does not seem to be leading to confirmed admissions. Private institutes are unable to supply adequate numbers of graduates to the hospitality industry despite the demand,” A. Paalvannan, principal, Jenney’s Academy of Hospitality Management, said.

Students are exposed to at least 50 subjects in the three-year B.Sc Catering and Hotel Administration course. The institute, affiliated to Alagappa University, also offers diploma and certificate courses in allied subjects.