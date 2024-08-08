Fever cases reported in Tiruchi due to drinking water contamination

Fever cases have been reported in Big Bazaar Street and neighbouring areas in Tiruchi because of suspected water contamination.

A few days ago, a section of residents from the congested residential areas in and around Big Bazaar Street complained of a spurt in fever cases in their locality because of poor quality of drinking water. There have been cases of mild fever, vomiting, and stomach discomfort in children and senior citizens.

“In the last three days, the area has been getting poor-quality drinking water, and several residents have fallen sick. The affected have sought treatment at the nearby health centre after developing symptoms,” said L. Vanitha, a resident of Kalla Street.

The residents urged the Tiruchi Corporation to inspect the drinking water pipelines to check seepage of sewage, if any, into drinking water pipelines.

Following complaints, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, along with the officials, inspected Ward 19 of Zone 1 and nearby streets and instructed the officials to clean the overhead tanks supplying drinking water, test the water, and increase the chlorine level of drinking water. He directed the officials to investigate such public complaints immediately. A team of workers are being engaged to identify the reason for water contamination and a sample of the drinking water had been taken and sent for analysis.

Medical camps held

According to the officials, around 10 cases of fever were reported, and the patients were found to have taken the contaminated water. Subsequently, medical camps are being held at Kalla Street, Devar Park, West Boulevard, Beerangi Tank Street, and Big Bazaar Street to check and monitor the condition of the residents.

To prevent such incidents, congested residential areas in the city would be brought under health surveillance. “Medical camps are being conducted in every ward, particularly in vulnerable areas, and officials are engaged in chlorinating the water and are monitoring the chlorine level,” said T. Manivannan, City Health Officer.

