ADVERTISEMENT

Fever cases reported in Tiruchi due to drinking water contamination

Published - August 08, 2024 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Around 10 cases of fever were reported, and the patients were found to have taken the contaminated water in Big Bazaar Street and surrounding areas, according to officials

Ancy Donal Madonna

Mayor M. Anbazhagan inspecting the affected areas in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fever cases have been reported in Big Bazaar Street and neighbouring areas in Tiruchi because of suspected water contamination.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few days ago, a section of residents from the congested residential areas in and around Big Bazaar Street complained of a spurt in fever cases in their locality because of poor quality of drinking water. There have been cases of mild fever, vomiting, and stomach discomfort in children and senior citizens.

“In the last three days, the area has been getting poor-quality drinking water, and several residents have fallen sick. The affected have sought treatment at the nearby health centre after developing symptoms,” said L. Vanitha, a resident of Kalla Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

The residents urged the Tiruchi Corporation to inspect the drinking water pipelines to check seepage of sewage, if any, into drinking water pipelines.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Following complaints, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, along with the officials, inspected Ward 19 of Zone 1 and nearby streets and instructed the officials to clean the overhead tanks supplying drinking water, test the water, and increase the chlorine level of drinking water. He directed the officials to investigate such public complaints immediately. A team of workers are being engaged to identify the reason for water contamination and a sample of the drinking water had been taken and sent for analysis.

Medical camps held

According to the officials, around 10 cases of fever were reported, and the patients were found to have taken the contaminated water. Subsequently, medical camps are being held at Kalla Street, Devar Park, West Boulevard, Beerangi Tank Street, and Big Bazaar Street to check and monitor the condition of the residents.

To prevent such incidents, congested residential areas in the city would be brought under health surveillance. “Medical camps are being conducted in every ward, particularly in vulnerable areas, and officials are engaged in chlorinating the water and are monitoring the chlorine level,” said T. Manivannan, City Health Officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US