Fever camps being conducted in all panchayats in Pudukottai district

November 14, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The district administration has collected a list of areas that are prone to water-logging in all panchayats in Pudukottai and measures are being taken to address them in the wake of the onset of the northeast monsoon, Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya said on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists, Ms. Mercy Ramya said a list of public buildings that had suffered damage had also been drawn. Fever camps were being conducted continuously in all panchayats in view of the flu season. Repairs and maintenance works were being carried out at multi-purpose shelters at Avudaiyarkoil and Manamelkudi taluks to accommodate people from water-logged areas.

A few meetings had been conducted and the district administration was keeping a watch on the northeast monsoon from its onset till its end.

Works to remove obstructions in drains had been carried out in rural and urban local bodies. There was not much water logging in the district despite widespread rain reported in the district and any such complaints received from the public were being attended to swiftly, the Collector further said.