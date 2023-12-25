Festivities and prayers mark Christmas celebrations

December 25, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour in Tiruchi and other districts in the region on Monday with congregational services dedicating prayers to ease the lot of those affected by the floods and Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu.

People gathered in large numbers at the Christmas mass held at the Basilicas of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni and Our Lady of Lourdes (Poondi Matha) in Poondi, besides other prominent Christian places of worship on Monday.

Christmas mass at St. John’s Cathedral in Tiruchi’s Cantonment area was held at 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Monday. “We prayed for the relief of those in flood-hit areas, the welfare of the State and Central governments, and peace for all,” Rev. S. Sudarshan, presbyter, C.S.I. St. John’s Cathedral, told The Hindu.

