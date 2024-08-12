GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Festive spirit prevails at rescue and rehabilitation centre on World Elephant Day

Ten captive elephants were lined up for the celebrations with the Forest Department inviting a group of around 100 students from a nearby school for the event

Published - August 12, 2024 05:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A puja being performed at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi on the occasion of World Elephant Day on Monday.

A puja being performed at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi on the occasion of World Elephant Day on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A festive spirit prevailed at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi on the occasion of the World Elephant Day on Monday which was marked by puja and cutting of cake. 

All the 10 captive elephants were lined up for the celebrations with the Forest Department inviting a group of around 100 students from a nearby school for the event.

Sugarcane, banana, and pineapple were placed on plantain leaves and a puja was performed with students enthusiastically watching the celebrations. The fruits were fed to the elephants by S. Krithiga, District Forest Officer, Tiruchi and field-level Forest Department officials.

A cake was cut involving the students who were delighted to see the captive elephants being taken care of at the centre. In her address to the students, Ms. Krithiga spoke about the need to protect elephants which remained a source of support for other animals in the forests.

The nearly 20-hectare Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre run by the Forest Department takes care of captive elephants translocated from various places in the State. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / wildlife / animal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.