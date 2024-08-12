Festive spirit prevails at rescue and rehabilitation centre on World Elephant Day

A festive spirit prevailed at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi on the occasion of the World Elephant Day on Monday which was marked by puja and cutting of cake.

All the 10 captive elephants were lined up for the celebrations with the Forest Department inviting a group of around 100 students from a nearby school for the event.

Sugarcane, banana, and pineapple were placed on plantain leaves and a puja was performed with students enthusiastically watching the celebrations. The fruits were fed to the elephants by S. Krithiga, District Forest Officer, Tiruchi and field-level Forest Department officials.

A cake was cut involving the students who were delighted to see the captive elephants being taken care of at the centre. In her address to the students, Ms. Krithiga spoke about the need to protect elephants which remained a source of support for other animals in the forests.

The nearly 20-hectare Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre run by the Forest Department takes care of captive elephants translocated from various places in the State.