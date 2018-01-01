‘Art forms emotionally integrate people’

Music, culture and art forms emotionally integrate the people of India by helping them overcome the barriers, including language and distance, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said here on Monday.

Speaking at the valedictory of the Salangai Naadam 2017, the cultural extravaganza of the South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC), Mr. Purohit pointed out that music and dance know no barriers of language, caste or religion. They appeal to the body and mind, calm the senses and harmonize the functions of our body to keep us in a better physical and mental shape.

The Central Government aimed at preserving the great cultural heritage of our civilization. Events such as Salangai Naadam would help further the goal and make our youth experience and understand the cultural treasures of our country, the Governor, who is also the Chairman of the SZCC, stressed. Such events would also facilitate continued transmission of our art forms to future generations, he added.

The Union Government’s ``Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’’ programme to celebrate the unity in diversity and to strengthen the emotional bond among the people of the country had been a great success. Under this scheme, Tamil Nadu had been paired with Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Over the years, the Salangai Naadam festival had acquired a unique place in the hearts and minds of people across the nation, the Governor said, adding that in the years to come the fest would attract more talents and art forms to carve a niche for itself in the cultural landscape of India.

More than 1,250 artistes belonging to 83 troupes from 24 States participated in the 10-day events staged in Thanjavur, Grand Anicut, Papanasam, Anaikarai, Vaduvoor and Tiruverumbur.

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K. Pandiarajan, Agriculture Minister R. Duraikannu, Thanjavur Collector A. Annadurai, Thanjavur MP K. Parasuraman, and the SZCC Director E.N. Sajith spoke.