Festival special train services through main line announced

October 21, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Southern Railway has announced a festival special fare service through the main line between MGR Chennai Central railway terminal and Karaikudi to clear the extra rush in view of the Puja Holidays.

According to a Southern Railway release, the special fare train will leave MGR Chennai Central at 22-30 p.m. on Sunday (October 22) to reach Karaikudi at 9-30 a.m. on Monday (October 23). It will leave Karaikudi at 9-30 p.m. on Monday (October 23) to reach MGR Chennai Central terminal at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (October 24).

The 21-rake composition service will have stoppages at Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thanjavur, Budalur, Tiruverumbur, Tiruchi and Pudukottai.

The Southern Railway has also announced another festival special fare services through the chord line connecting Nagercoil and Chennai Egmore.

This service will also be a 21-rake composition and will leave Nagercoil at 7-35 p.m. on Tuesday (October 24) to reach Chennai Egmore at 8-30 a.m. on Wednesday (October 25). In the return direction, it will leave Chennai Egmore at 10-30 a.m. on October 25 to reach Nagercoil at 11-30 p.m. on the same day.

It will have stoppages at Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Virudhachalam, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Tambaram.

While the MGR Chennai Central-Karaikudi special fare services (06039/06040) will have 12 air-conditioned (2 – two tire AC, 6 – three tire AC and 4 – three tire Economy) coaches, the Nagarcoil-Chennai Egmore service (06046/06045) will have 6 air-conditioned (1 – two tire AC and 5 – three tire) coaches only.

This service will have a higher number of 11 sleeper class and two general second-class coaches in addition to two luggage-cum-brake vans whereas the special service passing through the main line section will have 6 sleeper class, two general second-class and one Divyangjan friendly coaches, the release added.