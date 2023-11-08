Festival rush chokes commercial streets in Tiruchi

November 08, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With Deepavali around the corner, frequent traffic bottlenecks on commercial streets around Main Guard Gate in Tiruchi have raised serious questions about the efficacy of traffic management in force.

Major commercial streets, including West Boulevard Road, NSB Road, Nandhi Kovil Street, Chinnakadai Street and Big Bazaar Street, are subjected to heavy vehicular movement. The volume of traffic has been on a steady rise since mid-October, and the ongoing rain has also added to the woes.

The Main Guard Gate junction bears the brunt of traffic snarls, and most motorists invariably have to spend at least 10 minutes to get through their intended roads. It often leads to the lining up of vehicles to a long distance.

As the narrow street is used by vehicles from both ends, traffic snarls recur during peak hours. Even the existing one-ways such as Big Bazaar Street and NSB Road allow vehicles from both directions due to lack of enforcement. These streets, which are choked by encroachments by vendors and unregulated parking, allows only pedestrians and two-wheelers, but four-wheelers and autorickshaws are also accessing these roads.

Most of the buildings, including textile showrooms, do not have designated parking areas, forcing the customers to park their vehicles along narrow and congested roads. “Even big-scale commercial establishments have no parking space. Large crowds, especially from outside of the city, travel to shop here. Had the Corporation opened the multi-level parking lot before Deepavali, a large volume of traffic could have been accommodated,” said R. Jayakumar, a motorist.

Road users suggest that such narrow and unregulated roads interconnecting the streets should be made one-way and restricted to autorickshaws and two-wheelers.

Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police have enhanced surveillance ahead of the festival by setting up temporary police outposts, watch towers, control rooms and CCTV cameras in major commercial areas. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to streamline the vehicle and public movement.