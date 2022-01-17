Tiruchirapalli

Festival held without temple car being drawn

The ‘Thai Ther’ festival at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple was held on Monday without the temple car being drawn around the veedhis in view of the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the State government.

The 11-day ‘Bhoopathi Thirunal’ event commenced with the hoisting of the holy flag on January 9.On the ninth day of the festival was the Thai Ther event on Monday.The temple car opposite the Sri Renga Renga gopuram was decked up for the occasion.The processional deities, Sri Namperumal and ‘Ubhaya Nachiyars,’ were taken in separate palanquins from the sanctum sanctorum in the early hours to the temple car. and pujas performed. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions there was no ‘therottam,’ said the temple authorities. The deities were thereafter taken to Sri Thayar Sannidhi and from thereon to the sanctum sanctorum. ‘Bhoopathi Thirunal’ event concludes on January 19 with ‘AalumPallakku.’


