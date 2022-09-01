Festival bonus for TASMAC employees sought

V. Venkatasubramanian THANJAVUR
September 01, 2022 17:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to declare a festival bonus for TASMAC employees.

In a statement, the State general secretary, TASMAC BMS, T. Nagarajan has pointed out that the employees of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, known as BEVCO, which was also engaged in a similar activity for which the TASMAC has been founded and functioning in Tamil Nadu, were receiving a festival bonus every year.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Stating that the percentage of bonus extended to the BEVCO employees hovers around 30 per cent with a cap of ₹85,000 depending on the category of employment, the BMS sought a similar bonus for the TASMAC employees since the Corporation is the major contributor to the State’s exchequer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app