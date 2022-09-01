Festival bonus for TASMAC employees sought
The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to declare a festival bonus for TASMAC employees.
In a statement, the State general secretary, TASMAC BMS, T. Nagarajan has pointed out that the employees of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, known as BEVCO, which was also engaged in a similar activity for which the TASMAC has been founded and functioning in Tamil Nadu, were receiving a festival bonus every year.
Stating that the percentage of bonus extended to the BEVCO employees hovers around 30 per cent with a cap of ₹85,000 depending on the category of employment, the BMS sought a similar bonus for the TASMAC employees since the Corporation is the major contributor to the State’s exchequer.
